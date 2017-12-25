NBA Final 1 2 3 4 F San Antonio Spurs (23-11) 33 29 22 24 108 Sacramento Kings (11-21) 33 16 27 23 99

Sacramento, Cali. – Pau Gasol’s 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assist performance helped lead the Spurs, who suffered an 11-point setback to the Jazz on Thursday, to a nine-point victory against the Sacramento Kings after a 108-99 victory on Saturday evening inside the confines of the Golden 1 Center.

OFFICIAL BOX SCORE

Spurs Roster | Spurs Schedule | Spurs Staff & Executives

THE BASICS

· Spread before tip-off: SA -6.0

· Score: San Antonio Spurs 108, Utah Jazz 89

· Records: Spurs (23-11) | Kings (11-21)

· Date: Saturday, Dec. 23 | 9:00 p.m. CST tip-off

· Location: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California

· Attendance: 17,500

· Series: San Antonio Spurs lead the all-time series 120-57 (116-55 regular season, 4-2 playoffs)

· Referees: Ed Malloy, Jason Goldenberg, Rodney Mott

· Get Social: Twitter – @projectspurs | Facebook – Project Spurs | Instagram – projectspursnet

TURNING POINT:

After a tie ball game after one quarter of play, San Antonio pulled off a 10-3 run at the beginning of the 2nd quarter to separate themselves. After the Kings missed their last five shots of the first half and failed to score in the last 2:09 of the half, the Spurs carried a double-digit lead into break that would result in a nine-point victory later.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

· In the victory, the Spurs shot an even 50.0 percent (44-for-88) from the floor, compared to Sacramento’s 40-of-86 (46.5 percent) from the floor in the loss.

· San Antonio registered an 11-of-23 (47.8 percent) mark from three and went 9-of-11 (81.8 percent) from the charity stripe. The Kings, meanwhile, went 12-of-22 (54.5 percent) from beyond-the-arc and went 7-of-11 from the foul line (63.6 percent).

· San Antonio recorded 29 assists on 44 made baskets; the Kings registered 21 team assists.

· Spurs produced more steals than Sacramento (3-2) and out-rebounded the Kings 44-42.

· San Antonio shot higher than 81 percent for the second consecutive game.

INSIDE THE FLOW:

· The 1st quarter saw five total ties and ironically enough, both teams ended the 1st knotted up at 33-all; Aldridge had 10 1st quarter points

· The Spurs ignited a 10-3 run to break open the game; the Kings missed their final five shots of first half.

· San Antonio made their last five shots of the 3rd quarter, including a 21-foot jumper and dunk by Aldridge.

· The Spurs opened the 4th quarter on a 9-2 run; with seven of the nine points scored by Rudy Gay (3/4 FG, 1/1 3FG).

· The Spurs held Sacramento to just 10 4th quarter points until the 3:32 mark.

· The Kings ended the game on a 13-7 run but ultimately fell 108-99.



NOTABLES:

· Aldridge, a five-time NBA All-Star, registered 29 points and 10 boards; he has reached double-figure scoring performances in every game he’s played in this season.

· Gasol, 37 years young, became the oldest player to register a triple-double in the NBA.

· Gasol became the second player this season to record a triple-double in just 30 minutes or less (R. Westbrook – OKC).

· After missing Saturday’s game vs Sacramento, Leonard has been absent in 30 games this season.

· San Antonio has limited its opponent to 100 points or fewer in its fifth consecutive game (4-1).

· With the victory, the Spurs extend their winning streak over the Kings to 11 games.

· Buddy Hield and Willie Cauley-Stein combined for 46 of the Kings’ 99 points.

· San Antonio’s bench outscored the Kings’ bench 43-22 Saturday night.

UP NEXT:

· The Spurs finally return to San Antonio, Texas for its first game inside the AT&T Center in nearly a week with a showdown against Brooklyn. The Spurs face the struggling Nets Tuesday, Dec. 26th, tip-off set for 7:30 pm CST.

Watch Live | Get Tickets | TV: FSSW | Radio

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Beyond the Box Score: Gasol’s Triple Double Propels Spurs Past Kings