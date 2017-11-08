120 points are typically good enough to get a win in the NBA, and such was the case on Tuesday night when the San Antonio Spurs vanquished the Los Angeles Clippers.

A big boost in those 120-point sails were undoubtedly the 15 – FIFTEEN – three-pointers that the Spurs dropped. Did somebody say buckets?

Danny Tres Green kicked in four, as did new Spur Rudy Gay. Pau Gasol knocked down a hat trick, LaMarcus Aldridge had a deuce, and one beautiful rain drop fell in from both Davis Bertans and Bryn Forbes each.

More than being a season high in terms of three-pointers, 120 was the best offensive point total we’ve seen from San Antonio this season. It was their sixth game in triple digits in 11 attempts. tThat’s a pretty good thing.

Last time Spurs had three 20-point scorers not including Duncan, Parker, Ginobili or Kawhi: It was 1997 and they were Dominique Wilkins, Cory Alexander and Monty Williams. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) November 8, 2017

The Spurs aren’t necessarily the Western Conference team we expect to drain threes night in and night out, but this is a good thing to see as the team picks up its – wait for it – third win in a row (ain’t that funny).

Reality says that the Spurs are going to have to be able to put up offensive performances like this when basketball really starts to matter. To know its in their wheelhouse, sans Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, is a big sigh of relief.

Oh, I think another three just went in.