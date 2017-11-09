In Episode 469, Spurcast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer John Diaz, where both writers discuss the following topics:
- The Spurs’ 3-game winning streak over the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers.
- Rudy Gay’s production as the Spurs’ second go-to player while Kawhi Leonard is out.
- The latest injury updates on Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Joffrey Lauvergne, and Derrick White.
- Bryn Forbes’ recent increase in minutes and production off the bench.
- #Spurscast questions about Dejounte Murray, whether the Spurs should try to sign Mario Hezonja or Jahlil Okafor, and how the lineup might shake out once Leonard and Parker return.
- Previewing the Spurs’ next four games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Follow John on Twitter @ByJohnDiaz and please be sure to read his work at Project Spurs.
If you listen to the Spurscast on iTunes, please be sure to leave a rating and review of what you think of the show. Also, please be sure to follow @TheSpurscast.
Do you have any Spurs questions on your mind? Tweet them to the hashtag #Spurscast to listen to Paul and a Project Spurs writer answer them in next week’s episode.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 469: Spurs win 3 straight, Injury Updates, and Forbes’ Increase in Minutes