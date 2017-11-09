In Episode 469, Spurcast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer John Diaz, where both writers discuss the following topics:

The Spurs’ 3-game winning streak over the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Rudy Gay’s production as the Spurs’ second go-to player while Kawhi Leonard is out.

The latest injury updates on Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Joffrey Lauvergne, and Derrick White.

Bryn Forbes’ recent increase in minutes and production off the bench.

#Spurscast questions about Dejounte Murray, whether the Spurs should try to sign Mario Hezonja or Jahlil Okafor, and how the lineup might shake out once Leonard and Parker return.

Previewing the Spurs’ next four games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

