In Episode 468, Spurcast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Stephen Anderson, where both writers discuss the following topics:

The Spurs’ 3-game losing streak to the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, and Boston Celtics.

The Spurs’ struggles on offense, specifically in shooting the ball.

Patty Mills’ early struggles through seven games.

Should a change be made to the starting lineup with Kawhi Leonard still out due to injury?

Brandon Paul’s emergence off the bench.

#Spurscast questions about Danny Green’s play, Bryn Forbes, and whether San Antonio should consider acquiring Eric Bledsoe.

Previewing the Spurs’ next 4 games against the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Follow Stephen on Twitter @IMSteveAnderson and please be sure to read his work at Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 468: Spurs' 3-game losing streak, offensive struggles, and Paul's Emergence