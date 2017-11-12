LOS ANGELES – With the Austin Spurs and San Antonio Spurs both playing on the back end of a back-to-back, San Antonio made the easy decision to rest a handful of players for their Saturday night tilt against the Chicago Bulls.

The decision also meant Austin would be without both of their two-way contract players, Matt Costello and Darrun Hilliard, leaving the G Leaguers short-handed against a loaded South Bay Lakers squad.

Austin’s bare roster combined with a poor shooting night made the conditions perfect for a blowout as the Spurs lost to Lakers, 110-82.

Olivier Hanlan paced the Spurs with 17 points and five rebounds. Jaron Blossomgame recorded his second straight double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. And Nick Johnson finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists, but shot a miserable 4-for-17 from the field.

For South Bay, their balanced offense was led by Thomas Bryant’s 15 points to go along with five rebounds. Meanwhile, Andre Ingram and Stephen Zimmerman both finished with 13 points each. Travis Wear had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

GAME NOTES

Saturday night was the first time Austin failed to score over 100 points in a game this season.

Austin’s 82 total points is tied for the third lowest total scored by a G League team this season.

Austin shot 37.2 percent from the field for the game, the ninth worst percentage among all G League teams this season.

Matt Costello made his debut for the San Antonio Spurs last night. He finished with two points, two blocks and five rebounds in 11 minutes. He has 44 NBA days remaining on his two-way contract.

Darrun Hilliard played 15 minutes, but struggled with his shot going 1-for-4 from the field. He finished with two points and two rebounds and has 42 NBA days remaining. [embedded content]

