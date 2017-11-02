AT&T CENTER – Prior to their 7:00 PM tip-off against the Golden State Warriors Thursday, San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich addressed the media. When the question was asked about how much longer Popovich expects Spurs center Joffrey Lauvergne to be out, Popovich said it could still be another four to six days.

“You know, it was worse than we thought it is,” said Popovich of Lauvergne’s sprained right ankle. “I thought he would be out for three or four days, (but) I guess it was a higher sprain than I thought initially. So, he’s going to be out, he’s been out a pretty good amount of time, probably another four to five to six days.”

Lauvergne suffered the ankle injury in a home game against the Toronto Raptors over a week ago on October 23.

When asked if Kawhi Leonard is getting closer to returning to practicing with the team since he’s out with right quadriceps tendinopathy, Popovich didn’t provide many details.

“Absolutely,” said Popovich of Leonard getting closer to practicing. “You want a percentage? You want a percentage for each day closer?”