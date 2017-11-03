AT&T CENTER – In the first quarter of their 112-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors Thursday, the Spurs used their Side Elevator play to get point guard Patty Mills wide open for 3-point attempt.

With San Antonio leading the Warriors 14-12, Patty Mills dribbled the ball down the floor and as Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge set up their HORNS set, Mills passed to Aldridge. Mills then ran toward the middle of the paint, Aldridge moved the ball to Gasol and Mills used the ELEVATOR side screens from Kyle Anderson and Aldridge to get wide open for the 3-pointer.

The play diagram can be viewed below.

A video of the play in full action can be viewed below.