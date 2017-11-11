AT&T CENTER – San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich announced Saturday Danny Green will miss his first game of the season, as Green is dealing with tightness in his right hamstring.

Starting in place of Green will be Bryn Forbes, who will make his first career start Saturday.

Manu Ginobili will also be out against the Bulls for rest, after he poured in a season high 18 points off the bench Friday in the Spurs’ loss to the Bucks.

Popovich joked that Ginobili is out for being, “old.”

Rudy Gay is questionable to miss Saturday’s game since he’s dealing with back soreness according to Popovich. Popovich said Gay’s chances of playing Saturday are “50/50.”

The Spurs will also have Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Joffrey Lauvergne, and Derrick White out, as all four players have been dealing with injuries.

The Spurs are 7-5 entering Saturday’s contest against the 2-8 Bulls.