In Episode 467, Spurcast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon, where both writers discuss a variety of Spurs topics; from the Spurs starting the season 4-0 without Kawhi Leonard, to the early production of LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, Danny Green and Dejounte Murray. Afterward, Paul and Michael read and answer multiple Twitter questions from fans using the #Spurscast on a variety of Spurs-related topics.

Spurs topics in this episode:

Aldridge’s game against Miami and overall through four regular season games

Gay’s addition off the bench in limited minutes

Green’s increased responsibility on offense for San Antonio

Murray’s early play as the Spurs’ starting point guard

Patty Mills’ early struggles and Tony Parker’s return drawing closer

#Spurscast questions about Aldridge’s production when Leonard returns and whether Pau Gasol will remain the Spurs’ starting center by the end of the season.

Follow Michael on Twitter @MDeLeon

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast Ep. 467: Spurs start 4-0; Early Production from Aldridge, Green, Gay and Murray