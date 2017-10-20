In Episode 466, Spurcast host Paul Garcia is joined by fellow Project Spurs writer Victoria Villareal, where both writers discuss a number of Spurs topics; from the Spurs’ opening night win over Minnesota, to LaMarcus Aldridge’s contract extension and what Dejounte Murray’s future could look like. Afterward, Paul and Vicky read and answer multiple Twitter questions from fans using the #Spurscast on a variety of Spurs-related topics.

Spurs topics in this episode:

In-depth discussion of the Spurs’ win over Minnesota

Aldridge’s contract extension

The Spurs picking up Murray’s team option for next season

#Spurscast questions about Rudy Gay’s addition to the Spurs, the closing lineup possibilities, and the Spurs’ bench.

