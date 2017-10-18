San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay is going to take the court Wednesday evening for the first time since January 18th – 273 days ago.

It’s his first game in a Spurs uniform after Gay signed a two-year deal worth $17M in July with San Antonio, and he understandably wants it to go well. It also makes sense that he wants his Spurs uniform, now of a Nike variety, to pop (not Gregg).

Gay took to his Instagram story on Wednesday with a video, pondering which shoes he should wear, presumably for tonight’s opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Personally, I lean with the shoes on the right. The black bottom makes for an overall look that is more aesthetically pleasing to the eye. What about you, though?

Whichever shoes Gay decides to go with, hopefully, they allow for him to get off on the right foot in his first game as a Spur.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN and locally in San Antonio on KENS.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Rudy Gay Is Trying To Figure Out Which Shoes To Wear On Opening Night