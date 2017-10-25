The San Antonio Spurs announced on Wednesday that they have assigned Tony Parker to their G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

The 35-year-old Parker continues his rehabilitation from surgery following the left quadriceps tendon injury he suffered during the playoffs last season.

For Parker and San Antonio, the decision is an easy one.

The Austin Spurs began training camp yesterday with the season just nine days away, and the G League squad is practicing in San Antonio while their NBA counterparts embark on a four game road trip.

Barring a setback it is safe to assume Parker won’t log any G League minutes. This is just another step towards full recovery.

Teams assigning their players to the G League for rehab is becoming a common practice. Just last season the Philadelphia 76ers assigned Tiago Splitter to the G League as he recovered from a right calf strain.

San Antonio also did this with Danny Green last season as he recovered from a left quad strain.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.