The San Antonio Spurs announced today that they have assigned Davis Bertans and Derrick White to their G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

Both players have seen limited action to start the season.

Bertans, the second year forward from Latvia, has appeared in four games with San Antonio this season averaging 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in eight minutes per game.

White, the rookie out of Colorado, has played in three NBA games with averages of 0.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in six minutes per game.

The Austin Spurs are completing training camp in San Antonio this week leading up to their season opener on Friday night in Austin.

No word yet on whether both players will remain on Austin’s roster for the start of the G League season or if they will be recalled prior to San Antonio’s home game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

With the move, the Austin Spurs roster is at 16, one less than the maximum allowed.

