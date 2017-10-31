According to G League reporter Chris Reichert the Austin Spurs have waived Corey Allen, Anthony Beane, Brian Bridgeforth and Evan Ravenel.

Austin’s roster now stands at 11 players.

Allen was drafted in the fourth round of the G League draft by the Austin Spurs just a few weeks ago.

Beane was Austin’s third round selection in the draft after being acquired and waived by the club last season as well.

Meanwhile, Bridgeforth and Ravenel were players brought into camp by way of local tryout.

The Austin Spurs begin their season on Friday, November 3rd against the Salt Lake City Stars. Tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m. CST from the HEB Center at Cedar Park with the game being broadcasted on Facebook Live.

