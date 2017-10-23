The Austin Spurs announced their official training camp roster on Monday for the upcoming G League season.

Here is the full list of all 17 players below:

Some of the notable names on Austin’s training camp roster are returning players Livio Jean-Charles and Nick Johnson.

Jean-Charles averaged 10.0 points and 5.6 rebounds with Austin last season, before leaving after 45 games to return to France.

Meanwhile, Johnson last played for the Austin Spurs in 2015-16. Last season Johnson went overseas to play for Bayern Munich where he struggled coming off the bench.

Other notable names are Darrun Hilliard and Matt Costello, who the San Antonio Spurs signed to two-way contracts. Both players will spend a majority of their time in Austin, as the two-way contract only allows them to spend a maximum of 45 days with their NBA club.

Lastly, Olivier Hanlan, who the San Antonio Spurs acquired in a trade last summer with the Utah Jazz in exchange for Boris Diaw, will make his G League debut this season in Austin.

G League teams can carry up to 12 players on the roster at a time (10 active, two injured/inactive), so players acquired via local tryout or through the draft will be on the roster bubble early. But established players have the ability to go overseas for more lucrative contracts, if they so choose.

The Austin Spurs kickoff their season Friday, November 3rd versus the Salt Lake City Stars. Tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m. from the HEB Center at Cedar Park.

