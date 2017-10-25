The San Antonio Spurs are like Whataburger.

This is true in a lot of ways, really. They’re both Texas classics, delicious in every capacity, and it seems as if there’s one who is always open exactly when you need it.

One of the many great things about Whataburger is their seasonal burgers. You see, Whataburger knows that they have to spice things up from time to time, shake up the ‘ol menu if you will. They bring in certain meals for certain portions of the calendar, and they’re always (eh… usually) exquisite.

The Spurs have seasonal thrills as well. Sure there are the classic go-to orders like Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker – you get the drill, but what about Boban Marjanovic? Richard Jefferson (not all seasonal meals are good?) Gary Neal? There are seasonal flavors that filter their way through, spicing things up, that always leave a lasting impression.

Over the last couple of years Whataburger has debuted a personal favorite of mine, the Sweet and Spicy Bacon Burger. The SSBB is an experience worth having, and I may be wrong here (pretend I’m not if I am), but it appears that it’s graduated from seasonal status to permanent residence on the Whata menu. This is a big deal.

Dejounte Murray is the SSBB of the Spurs. Literally upon seeing him/it for the first time, we all knew he/it would be amazing/delicious. Sometimes you just know, true love or whatever.

Per @cleantheglass, Dejounte Murray is grabbing 10.4% of the Spurs’ offensive rebounds and 25.0% of their defensive rebounds. — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) October 24, 2017

The Spurs are 3-0 without Leonard. Much of that is due to LaMarcus Aldrdige returning to LaMonster status (how did Pop unlock him?), but a lot of it is due to the rise of the next great San Antonio point guard, Murray.

Murray isn’t just getting it done on the floor, either. The 21-year-old has already ascended to a level of leadership within a franchise that carries multiple savvy veterans.

Murray lasso’d in Aldridge (who again is looking very promising and dominant so far) after LMA got into a scuffle with Serge Ibaka (the Raptors are not like Whataburger). Dejounte is 21! Twenty one!

What’s more about this moment is that Dejounte isn’t just walking the walk with the Spurs MVP of three games, he’s pushing off the great Gregg Popovich to do so. Think about that, really think about it. The SSBB just landed on the menu and told the founder of Whataburger himself to be cool.

Sometimes things are just meant to be, whether the thing is the SSBB or Murray. Thankfully for San Antonio, both are in our lives, and both are here to stay for a while.

