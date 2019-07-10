SALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 5: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Sacramento Kings blocks a shot by Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz during their game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena Stadium on April 5, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Amidst a wild NBA Free Agency, the Western Conference unsurprisingly became even stronger. The Sacramento Kings were a team on the rise a year ago and successfully fulfilled their own needs this offseason. Now, these new additions will tell just how far this young Kings team can go.

There is optimism in the capital of California, as the Sacramento Kings could be primed for another leap in 2019. A season ago, Sacramento compiled a record of 39-43, good for ninth in the Western Conference. Though many expected a year of struggle, the Kings managed to be the last team eliminated for the Western Conference Playoffs.

De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield led the way as the young, upstart backcourt. Bogdan Bogdanovic is a suitable sixth-man who can even start when needed. And Marvin Bagley provided the energy and hustle that suits this Sacramento team well. With time, his game will evolve to a starting role.

Despite a number of teams making moves, Sacramento still has a chance to end their postseason drought. By filling their roster holes long-term and building depth, The Sacramento Kings Free Agency additions are a must-watch next season.

Key Additions

The Kings previewed their starting lineup of the future last season, in the latter half after the All-Star break. Harrison Barnes was acquired via trade with the Dallas Mavericks, despite being set to hit free agency this summer. Barnes was the perfect fit to fill the small forward spot, and Sacramento understood as well. The Kings and Barnes agreed to a four-year, $85 million contract.

To solidify the center position, Sacramento also agreed to a deal with Dewayne Dedmon, at three years for $40 million. The Kings also created depth behind their young core. Cory Joseph commands the backup point guard position, signing a contract for three years, at $37 million. To play behind Harrison Barnes, Sacramento came to terms with Trevor Ariza for two years, $25 million.

Future Outlook

Compared to the likes of the other signings so far this offseason, the Kings’ acquisitions don’t jump off the page. Yet the truth is that Sacramento made the exact moves they needed to. Cory Joseph is the veteran point guard they needed to back up the young De’Aaron Fox. Trevor Ariza is the prototypical three-and-D player that has become coveted around the league. Better yet, he will come off the bench to boost the second unit.

At 7’0″ Dewayne Dedmon is a legitimate center. Luke Walton can always have Dedmon start at tip-off, but have no problem deferring to the younger Marvin Bagley or Harry Giles for the larger minutes. Despite former draft pick Justin Jackson being a fan favorite, he was likely a role player at best. Harrison Barnes at age 27 is perfect for the timeline the Kings are working with currently.

