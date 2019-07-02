April 01, 2014: Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes #40 during an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX Golden State defeated Dallas 122-120 in Overtime (Photo by Albert Pena/Icon SMI/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Harrison Barnes has agreed to a four-year deal to return to the Sacramento Kings worth $85 million. For his career, he has averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

The Golden State Warriors drafted Barnes with the seventh pick in the 2012 draft. He was a key role player during the 2015 title run and the 73-9 season the following year. After a dismal performance in the 2016 Finals, the Warriors let Barnes go to sign Kevin Durant, with Barnes ending up on a four-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Earlier this season, the Mavericks traded Barnes to the Sacramento Kings, mid-game no less. Barnes declined his fourth-year player option to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Kings must have liked what they saw in Barnes and brought him back for the next four years.

Free agent F Harrison Barnes has agreed to a four-year, $85M deal to stay with the Sacramento Kings, Excel Sports agent Jeff Schwartz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Barnes has had flashes of potential as a two-way player and was very productive for the Kings. For example, he can score in a variety of ways whether in the post, off the dribble, or from deep. Barnes shot an impressive 40.8 percent from three-point range for the Kings. However, Barnes needs to work on his playmaking ability and be a better passer. Defensively, he’s a strong, lengthy defender that does a good job keeping his opponents from getting to the rim. At age 26, Barnes is just entering his prime and should still have some more room to improve as a two-way player.

Barnes was a productive player for the Kings last season, though at times he struggled to keep up with their blistering pace of play. With a full offseason and training camp, though, he’ll come back ready to run. His two-way play, versatility, and age all fit well with the young, fast team the Kings are building. Alongside De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, and Marvin Bagley, Barnes will push with the Kings as they make their way back to the playoffs.

