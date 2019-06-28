TORONTO, ON- APRIL 27 – Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) defends against Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (33) as the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. April 27, 2019. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

As we approach the cusp of NBA Free Agency, Tobias Harris is a name that’s flying under the radar. One could easily speculate why. He doesn’t have a flashy game nor does he exhibit the gusto of a head guy on a championship team. However, his skill set can provide a prime complementary piece to both a young team or an established power. Don’t let bigger names like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, and Jimmy Butler fool you. Tobias Harris presence is incredibly impactful – if he finds the right situation.

Free Agency Mindset For Tobias Harris

The 6’9” forward has bounced around between five different teams in his eight NBA seasons. He has been subjected to more trade rumors and relocations than many other players of his caliber. This period is an opportunity to plant his roots into a location of his choosing. Waiting until he signs on the dotted line will be the only way to determine whether he’ll prioritize the biggest offer, a team with a promising youthful foundation, or the greatest chance at an NBA championship.

Last year he made $14.8 million. At 26 years old, this is his first and maybe greatest chance for a big NBA payday. In reality, he’s worth a little over $20 million per year, but teams tend to give out ridiculous contracts when cap space is plentiful. Look for his agent to pursue the five-year max deal from the Philadelphia 76ers ($188 million) and a four-year max deal ($141 million) from the others.

Tobias Harris can create his own shot, make threes (39.7 percent), defend multiple positions, snag rebounds (7.9 per game) and carry out some minor facilitation (2.8 assists). He’s the kind of player that all teams wish they had as a strong third or fourth option. Where should the versatile forward choose to play out the lion’s share of his prime?

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers would love nothing more than to run it back against the Toronto Raptors. They were a mere rim rattle away from taking their chances in a Game 7 overtime. Rumors around the league are that the 76ers are hoping that they can bring back both Butler and Harris thanks to their ability to exercise their Bird Rights. They did give up a ton of assets for both guys after all.

Philadelphia can offer Harris the most lucrative contract, and a fair shot at contention regardless of what Jimmy Butler does. The 76ers were inconsistent, but when they were in a groove, Tobias Harris was going off with a symphony of roof-raising threes and hard drives to the rim. Sometimes he was the barometer to their success.

The latest news has Philadelphia offering slightly less than a max contract for the young forward’s services. They’re playing a dangerous game, especially with a free agent as useful as Harris is. The 76ers are doing this because they still have to make room for guys like Jimmy Butler, possibly J.J. Redick, and the eventual extensions of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The contract of Harris may be a casualty to that process.

Golden State Warriors – If Kevin Durant Leaves

Kevin Durant’s departure would leave a sizable hole in the Golden State Warriors’ salary cap. It’s very likely that they’ll bring back Klay Thompson on a five-year max deal. Tobias Harris would be a perfect option to fill the hole left by Durant.

Thompson’s new salary would take up a large portion of their cap space. Because the Warriors aren’t Harris’ original team, they can’t go over the cap to sign him outright. They’d need to offload the contract of someone like Andre Iguodala ($17.1 million) to make room, maybe through a sign and trade. Even though Iguodala used to be a member of the 76ers, they may find his recent championship experience useful for their burgeoning young core.

Harris already embodies those traits that the Warriors pride themselves on. Plus, they may not have to shell out the full $30 million yearly max for him. They could probably get Harris at a little over $20 million with their championship pedigree and glistening reputation of team culture (though Kevin Durant’s injury saga puts a damper on that). Plus, they’ll still have room to pursue one more quality role player. They could even use that extra money to bring back Kevon Looney, who earned himself a greater payday after a number of impressive playoff efforts.

Harris wants a stable contender and the Warriors need a forward who can replace Kevin Durant’s production. Nobody can replace healthy Durant, but Harris and the Warriors could be a sensible pairing.

Sacramento Kings

If he wants a situation with more touches and leadership opportunities, then the Sacramento Kings would be in his wheelhouse. The organization has reportedly shown interest in Harris too.

The Kings almost earned a playoff spot in the cutthroat Western Conference with their young core of Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III, and De’Aaron Fox alone. Harrison Barnes declined his player option, and Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a restricted free agent the following summer. There are minutes to go around at small forward next year and beyond.

He could be a perfect stretch four next to a rim-running Marvin Bagley III at the five, but he still has the versatility to play and defend small forwards. If Harris wants to play with a core that has a chance to be competitive for years to come, Sacramento would be at the top of the list.

Brooklyn Nets

Harris to the Brooklyn Nets rumors have gained steam in the last month or so. While the Nets have their eyes on the bigger fish of the free agency pool, Harris would present them with a good plan B. The franchise could use a talented, full-time power forward. Jarrett Allen can play at the four, but he’d be best served to anchor the defense at the center position. Outside of Allen, they’re seriously lacking in size.

The backcourt will be set with Spencer Dinwiddie, and one of D’Angelo Russell or Kyrie Irving, but they still need more big men. Last year the Nets had DeMarre Carroll and Jared Dudley for smaller lineups, but they’re both unrestricted free agents this summer. Ed Davis was great for the Nets too, but he’s looking for a bigger payday according to reports. The table is set for a 6’9” floor stretcher like Tobias Harris to come in if Brooklyn doesn’t land both Durant and Irving.

