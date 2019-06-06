FAYETTEVILLE, AR – JANUARY 12: Daniel Gafford #10 of the Arkansas Razorbacks reacts after dunking the basketball during a game against the LSU Tigers at Bud Walton Arena on January 12, 2019 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 94-88. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings just nearly missed on the playoffs which would have broken their long postseason drought. Sacramento fast-forwarded their rebuild and at the heart was their young core. With expectations raised for next season, here are the NBA Draft Sacramento Kings targets to key in on.

The 2018-19 season was expected to be a dreadful one for Sacramento Kings fans. With young, inexperienced players, the expectation was another lottery-bound season in California’s capital. To make matters worse, Sacramento did not own their 2019 first round pick. Should they suffer in the regular season, the compensation to select a top-tier college prospect would not be there.

Instead, the Kings defied all expectations and increased their wins from 27 to 39. Sacramento was the last team eliminated in the Western Conference playoffs race. De’Aaron Fox became a Most Improved Player finalist after increasing his averages to 17.3 points per game and 7.3 assists per game. Buddy Hield became a legitimate three-point threat, increasing his field goals from beyond the arc by over 100. The Kings outran and tired the competition, ranking third in pace.

Now the expectations are to get better in the offseason. Sacramento owns three picks in the second round (40th, 47th, and 60th). The Kings can choose to improve their depth or package the picks to move up in the draft.

No matter the eventual decision by Sacramento, here are the NBA Draft Sacramento Kings Targets for 2019.

Daniel Gafford, PF/C, Arkansas

Sacramento will have a decision to make with Willey Cauley-Stein this summer. Should he stay, the Kings can draft some depth to play behind him. Should they let him walk, Sacramento could select a potential future impact player to pick up the minutes left behind. Daniel Gafford out of Arkansas is a strong fit.

Gafford is a long, athletic forward with a favorable seven-foot-two wingspan. At the next level, he can be a prototype defender and recipient of lobs from the Kings’ backcourt.

Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

The Kings await the future of Harrison Barnes, but that doesn’t mean they can’t work towards filling their small forward depth. The small forward spot is the last “hole” on Sacramento’s roster, and North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson could be a logical selection.

Though not gifted with tremendous speed or athleticism, he’s a consistent shooter who could become a “three-and-D” type of player. If he doesn’t fall in the second round, the Kings can package a few of their picks to jump into the mid or late first round.

Mfiondu Kabengele, PF/C, Florida State

At six-foot-ten and 250 pounds, Mfiondu Kabengele possesses the physicals that NBA teams seek. Similar to the impending free agency of Cauley-Stein, Kabengele might not be in play for a starting spot with Sacramento but would be a nice impact player off the bench to get boards, especially the offensive glass. Again, Sacramento may need to work their way up in the draft for Kabengele’s services.

Isaiah Roby, SF/PF, Nebraska

Last season the Kings were among the top teams in pace, but their work in the half-court can improve. The same goes for defending in halfcourt situations, and they could opt to draft a defensive-minded prospect. Isaiah Roby can play either the three or the four, which also addresses their need of depth at the wing position. Roby can guard against the one through the five and possesses great lateral quickness alongside stellar defensive instincts.

