According to Dave Carmichael, the Sacramento Kings will sign Harrison Barnes to a four-year $90 million extension when free agency starts on Sunday.

The Sacramento Kings are working towards an agreement with Harrison Barnes in the 4 year, 88 million dollar range……. — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) June 28, 2019

Harrison Barnes is just 26 years old so he will play out his best remaining years with the Kings. After the deal is over he will be 30 years old. Barnes was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 but now he will remain in Sacramento. He declined his player option and was going to test free agency but he and the Kings were able to work out a deal. Now Barnes will be helping to revive a young Kings franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since the 2005-06 season.

Harrison Barnes’ Career Summary

Barnes began his career with the Golden State Warriors where he won an NBA title with the team in just his third year. he averaged 10.1 points per game that season and averaged 10.6 points per game during the playoffs. During his rookie year, he averaged 16.1 points per game in the playoffs. After the Warriors lost the NBA Finals in 2016 Barnes was traded to the Dallas Mavericks with Andrew Bogut. With Dallas, he agreed on a four-year $94 million maximum deal. That year he played 79 games, at power forward, and averaged a career-high 19.2 points per game. He was traded to the Sacramento Kings from the Mavericks during the middle of a game late in the third quarter.

Barnes was traded to the Kings to help their playoff push but it wasn’t successful. He averaged 14.3 points per game in the 28 games that he played in and started. For the season he averaged 16.4 points per game. He has been very consistent in his career ever since 2016-17. He has averaged nearly 20 points per game ever since the trade from Golden State to Dallas. Sacramento will try and make the playoffs with Barnes on the team for the first time in 13 years.

