The Portland Trail Blazers once again are coming off a tough postseason run where they were one series away from making it to the NBA Finals. CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard proved that they are able to carry a team on a deep playoff run. Their starting center Jusuf Nurkic had a gruesome injury and missed the entire postseason. One solution for the Blazers to improve is to make a big trade this offseason.

Portland lost to the Golden State Warriors in four games in the Western Conference Finals. But still, the Blazers deserve credit for making it to the conference finals. They defeated solid opponents before reaching the Conference Finals.

In the first round of the playoffs, Damian Lillard hit a series-clinching dagger three in Game 5 against Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was one of the best moments in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. In the second round, the Blazers and the Denver Nuggets battled it out in seven games and the Blazers advanced to the Conference Finals. They faced the Golden State Warriors there and got swept. It was indeed a nice playoff run. But, they should make some improvements from last season to have better results next season.

The Trail Blazers should trade for Kevin Love this Offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in full rebuild mode right now. They are not in a hurry to compete. So, it’s clear that they don’t need an ageing star. They need youth to get the franchise ready for the future. In that case, the Cavaliers should consider trading their lone star, Kevin Love. Love has a massive contract that the Cavaliers should move.

The Portland Trail Blazers should start exploring trade offers to get Kevin Love. The Blazers is one superstar short of making a big difference in the playoffs. They needed an all-star power forward who can stretch the floor and provide consistent outside shooting. The best package the Blazers can make is to send away Maurice Harkless, Meyers Leonard, and Evan Turner plus Nassir Little to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They will receive Kevin Love. Love knows what it takes to win a championship. And his experience can help Portland move forward.

The Portland Trail Blazers should Consider Trading for Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin is still one of the best players in the league. He carried the Detroit Pistons to the playoffs singlehandedly. But he couldn’t make it past the first round. Griffin averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. If he brings those numbers to Portland, that would be a huge boost for them.

Griffin needs to move to another team. He is not a good fit alongside Andre Drummond. Spacing is a huge problem for Detroit and trading for Griffin is the best trade Portland can make. Portland will have a dominant post-up guy who can dominate the paint. The big three of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, and Blake Griffin would be a major impact on the Western Conference. In order to do that, the Blazers should send Maurice Harkless, Meyers Leonard, Evan Turner, and Zach Collins plus Nassir Little.

