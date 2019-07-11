WASHINGTON, USA – FEBRUARY 23: Washington Wizards Ian Mahinmi (28) provides a pick for Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) against the Charlotte Hornets at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, United States on February 23, 2018. The Wizards are trailing the Hornets 55 to 67 at halftime. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

One of the many notable free agents available this season, Kelly Oubre will be staying with the Phoenix Suns a little longer. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the 23-year-old agreed to contract extension with the Suns worth $30 million for two years.

Restricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr., has agreed to a two-year, $30M deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns, agent Nima Namakian of @BDA_Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 11, 2019

Kelly Oubre Jr. Signs With The Phoenix Suns

Oubre Jr. was the last restricted free agent available on the market. He had hoped that teams like the Los Angeles Clippers could offer big contracts to pressure the Suns. However, cap spaces started to diminish and Oubre was no longer available on the market.

As a result, Phoenix came to terms on a contract that would be feasible for both parties. His contract is not expensive and will expire next season, so the Suns could either happily pay him $15 million for the next two seasons, or use the salary to trade for another core piece during next season’s free agency.

Oubre played well for the Suns following his departure from the Washington Wizards. In one season with the Suns, he averaged 16.9 points, shooting 46 percent from the field.

For now, the team’s blueprint consist of a young core with Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton. The Suns desperately need a young wing talent to pair alongside Booker.

With Ricky Rubio as the point guard and Booker at the two-spot, Oubre can fit in well at the three. Despite only shooting 32 percent from three last season, Oubre has the length and size to be a terror on defense. This will be a great help, especially for Booker as it will be easier for him to make his shots.

Coming into next season as a lock-in for the Suns, there will be pressure on Oubre to improve his shooting and his overall game. He will most likely be a starter for the majority of the season. If he continues to make a strong offensive effort, he can earn a big pay day come next off-season.

