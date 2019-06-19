LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 24: Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luguentz Dort (0) moves the ball up the court during the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the UCLA Bruins on January 24, 2019, at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Dennis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2019 NBA Draft has a bevy of talent in its later stages, such as Luguentz Dort from Arizona State University. The 6’4” shooting guard is projected to go between the late first to the middle second round of the NBA Draft. He’s known for his explosive first step and tenacious defense but lacks a reliable shot. Could he carve out a role on an NBA team with his natural advantages while he cultivates the necessary skills to thrive?

College Career

Luguentz Dort took the one-and-done route at Arizona State University, earning placements on the All-PAC-12 second team, PAC-12 All-Defense team, and PAC-12 Freshman of the Year. He poured in solid averages of 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 34 games. His shooting splits were the real eye-catcher, but not in a good way. Dort made 40.5 percent of his shots from the field on 30.7 percent from three while shooting 70 percent from the line.

The free throw number is the most encouraging. You’d think a guy that shot a lowly 40.5% overall would have a much worse free throw percentage, but 70 percent is average. A player’s ability to make free throws is a better indicator of his shooting fundamentals compared to a three-point percentage.

NBA Draft Outlook For Luguentz Dort

Strengths

Luguentz Dort’s calling cards are his burly frame and athleticism, which culminate on defense and in transition opportunities. He uses his strong, athletic frame to attack the paint like a bowling ball akin to Emmanuel Mudiay or Marcus Smart. Dort can sometimes lack defensive awareness but when he’s squared up with someone they have a tough time getting by. His 6’8” wingspan is the cherry on top of a solid physical prospect.

Dort’s dedication to self-improvement and basketball IQ are promising enough to make you think that he’s willing to put in the work to correct his weaknesses. His IQ carries over to his feel for the game, where he’s got great instincts for when to cut to the hoop and how to time his jumps. Dort’s measurements and athletic prowess mean he can already bang with the best of the NBA’s guards from a physical standpoint.

He will likely make an impact with his scoring off the bat. Luguentz Dort had some great scoring games for the Arizona State Sun Devils. He put up 28 points and nine rebounds against Cal State Fullerton in his first career game, and 33 points against Utah State. A fair chunk of that scoring came from his ability to get to the free throw line, where he ranked second in the PAC-12 for free throws made and attempted (6.1 attempts per game).

Weaknesses

The main negative on him is his shooting. You can only be so effective in the modern NBA if you’re a liability on the perimeter. On the bright side, his shooting mechanics aren’t irredeemable, and he isn’t afraid to shoot like Ben Simmons. He could vastly improve his shooting percentages by improving his shot selection. Dort takes too many contested jumpers right now, but if he learns how to use his immense strength to create separation from defenders (like Kawhi Leonard does), those percentages will rise.

Although he has the power to barrel in and get his shot, he sometimes suffers from tunnel vision. Dort will choose to go in and overpower multiple defenders over finding the open man. Playing against grown men defending the paint will teach him quickly about the best ways to utilize a drive into the lane.

NBA Draft Landing Spots For Luguentz Dort

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have a history of drafting players from Arizona colleges. Just look back to last year’s acquisition of Deandre Ayton from the University of Arizona. The people of Phoenix would welcome a Sun Devil like Dort with open arms.

The Suns are most likely going to address their need at point guard via free agency or with the number six pick in the draft. Unless they bag a star free agent, their team timeline isn’t in any rush. They’ll have the patience to develop a potentially great 3-and-D type like Luguentz Dort. Phoenix can take him with the 32nd pick in the draft.

Philadelphia 76ers

When one thinks about how Luguentz Dort could fit with the Philadelphia 76ers, they’d imagine him stampeding down the floor like a running back with Ben Simmons for a highlight-worthy jam. His success with the 76ers would be dependent on how quickly his shot can come along. Simmons already has issues with lineups with minimal floor spacers because they clog his driving lanes. Dort would be a force for the Sixers if he developed a threatening jumper.

The 76ers had Dort come in for a workout at the beginning of June. He made an impression on representatives from the 76ers with his motor, intensity, and physical profile. They think the shot still has a chance to come around. Philadelphia can take Dort with the 24th, 33rd, 34th, or 42nd picks in the NBA Draft.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been known for their lengthy, athletic cast of characters which includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon, and Eric Bledsoe. If Luguentz Dort can become a better floor-spacer, then he’d profit heavily from wide-open looks given by a defense busy with Antetokounmpo. Championship teams absolutely need 3-and-D guards like Luguentz Dort.

Malcolm Brogdon is a restricted free agent this summer, so there may be more minutes at the guard to go around. Dort could also play a two-way “spark plug” role off the bench as a wing in small ball lineups. The Bucks could take him with the 30th pick of the NBA Draft.

