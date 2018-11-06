November 22, 2015: Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) during the game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. New Orleans Pelicans defeat Phoenix Suns 122-116. (Photograph by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

On November 3rd, NBA veteran center Tyson Chandler and the Phoenix Suns agreed on a buyout deal. The next day, Chandler cleared waivers and is now a free agent. Instantly, reports surfaced that Chandler is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that Chandler signed with the Lakers, he will come off of the bench behind current starting center JaVale McGee. Chandler will provide veteran leadership and championship-pedigree to the roster. But, can he solve the Lakers’ problems as the season rolls on? Let’s analyze the good and the bad of this transaction.

Why This is a Good Move

The Lakers need to fix their defense and rebounding, especially in the second unit. Currently, the Lakers are giving up 119.9 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league. Also, the Lakers are at -3.0 in rebounding differential, which is ranked 23rd in the league. Chandler can help solve both of those problems. The Lakers are forced to play small ball with their second unit. Chandler’s 5.7 rebounds per game already ranks 3rd on the Lakers and above Kyle Kuzma (5.1) in the second unit. For his career, he averages 9.3 rebounds per game. Chandler’s towering presence will help defensively as he can eliminate opposing players driving to the rim. Chandler is known for his defense. He was voted Defensive Player of the Year in 2012. Also, Chandler has made a few All-NBA Defensive Teams.

Why This Move Could Be a Challenge

Although Chandler is a great defender, he could face some challenges while playing for the Lakers. The Lakers are a fast-paced team on offense. They play best in transition. Chandler is an aging player. He is 36 years old and is playing in his 18th season. Also, he has not been on the floor much. He only averages 12.7 minutes per game so far this season. His minutes will be increased. The Lakers will need him on the floor for at least 20 minutes per game to give McGee a break. Also, Chandler has been injured a lot during the last few seasons. In his last two seasons with the Suns, Chandler has only appeared in 47 and 46 games respectively. He must stay in good shape and hold up for a deep playoff run.

Conclusion

It is overall a good move that the Lakers landed Chandler. Although he has seen limited action, he is still an effective defender and rebounder. He will fit in well with the Lakers’ second unit. The Lakers are great offensively but need to step up defensively and Chandler will help. The only question from this signing is Chandler’s health and speed. He will see an increase in minutes with the Lakers and has to stay in shape to keep up with their speedy pace. The Lakers are expected to make it to the playoffs. They will need Chandler to ensure a nice, long stay when they make it.

