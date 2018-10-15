SANTA MONICA, CA – JUNE 25: Twyman-Stokes Teammate Award winner Jamal Crawford speaks onstage at the 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

The Phoenix Suns have locked up yet another veteran player for the season in Jamal Crawford. The veteran guard is going to be entering his 19th season in the league. This deal is for one year and is worth approximately 2.4 million dollars. This will be the eighth different franchise Crawford will be playing for in his career.

Last year Crawford averaged 10.3 points with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also shot 90 percent or better from the free throw line for the fourth time in his career. He averaged 20.7 minutes per game and played in every game except for two. This is no surprise as Crawford has averaged 70 games per season over his 18-year career.

Crawford has been a journeyman for most of his tenure. Drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2000 draft. He was the eighth pick. He was traded to the Chicago Bulls the same day he was drafted. A starter at the beginning of his career, Crawford transitioned to the bench where he flourished in that role. It was in the bench role that he was able to win the sixth man of the year three times in the span of six years, getting his first with the Atlanta Hawks in 2010.

In his 18 year career, Crawford has averaged 15 points per game. He’s a lifetime 86 percent free throw shooter and has shot 41 percent from the floor. In the playoffs, Crawford stayed consistent averaging 14.3 points in over 74 playoff games. His shooting numbers however from the floor and also from behind the arc both have diminished come playoff time.

This season Crawford looks to get plenty of playing time with Devin Booker out for the first couple months of the season. The Suns also have no established point guard and he may get minutes there too. Crawford will be the third veteran player acquired by the Sun’s this offseason, alongside Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson.

