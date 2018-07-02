PHILADELPHIA, PA – FEBRUARY 23: Elfrid Payton #4 of the Orlando Magic looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 23, 2016 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news on Sunday night:

Payton will sign a one-year deal with Pelicans, a return to his hometown. https://t.co/2UWOKSCLBK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Payton’s contract will take him through the end of the 2018-19 season.

Payton was drafted by the Magic with the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. In his rookie season he averaged 9 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals a game. Some dubbed him as the possible point guard of the future for Orlando at the time.

He steadily improved through the years and was averaging a career-high 13 PPG last season before he got traded to the Suns for a second round pick in this year’s draft. Early on in his time with the Suns, he put up two triple-doubles in his first nine games.

While Payton has shown potential as a point guard, especially with his passing and rebounding abilities, many still question his shooting touch. Throughout his career, he is shooting 45% from the field, but only 30% from deep and 62% from the foul line. This affects his long-term viability as a starting point guard for any lineup. That being said, he can still be an effective sixth man or role player off the bench. He is definitely a capable ball-handler and point guard. The Pelicans will definitely expect this from him, giving him this one-year deal.

Main Photo

Related

View the original article on