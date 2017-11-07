Phoenix Suns Eric Bledsoe take a shot against Golden State. (Photo by Mark Downey Lucid Images/Corbis via Getty Images)

After weeks of drama between Eric Bledsoe and the Phoenix Suns front office, they have agreed to trade the point guard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Bledsoe has sat the last eight games after sending out a tweet on October 23rd. The tweet read “I don’t wanna be here”. This came on the heels of an 0-3 Suns start.

Milwaukee Bucks Acquire Eric Bledsoe From Phoenix Suns

In this trade, the Bucks acquire Bledsoe. The Suns on the other hand acquire Greg Monroe, a 2018 first round pick, and a 2018 second round pick.

In three games this season, Bledsoe was averaging 17.5 points per game and three assists per game. In his five years with the Suns, Bledsoe averaged 18.4 points per game and 5.4 assists per game. Bledsoe made a name for himself with the Los Angles Clippers. He out performed expectations in the starting point guard spot in Chris Paul‘s absence.

Greg Monroe averaged 6.8 points this season, with five rebounds in five games this season. Monroe was a perennial all star during his time with the Detroit Pistons, averaging 14.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. After joining the Bucks, Monroe’s minutes and numbers slowly went down with the emergence of young players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thon Maker.

This trade looks to greatly improve the Milwaukee Bucks who are in a win now mode. The Phoenix Suns, who are in a rebuild mode, get a chance to surround their young stars with even more talent.

