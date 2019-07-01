EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – APRIL 11: Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan drives for a layup past New Jersey Nets’ Chris Childs in first half action 11 April in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Bulls led by 21 at the half as they go for their 67th win, tying their best ever team record. (Photo credit should read MARK D. PHILLIPS/AFP/Getty Images)

In the NBA, they say defense wins championships. But defense alone cannot bring a title. On any team, there is always at least one player that shines among others. There should always be at least one deadly scorer who can provide offense especially now that defense is not as tight, unlike the old days. A team always needed a scorer to thrive and have a chance to win a title. Winning scoring titles has flown under the radar in past years. But in reality, it can be very impactful for a teams’ success.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is known as one of the best players to ever play the game. He is a unique 7-foot small forward who can score in bunches every night. Durant has that special scoring ability because, despite his height, he can move like a guard and handle the ball with ease. His shooting is top-notch and he can score in many ways, that’s why he is one of the most unguardable players in the league.

Scoring Titles: 4

Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson was a versatile scorer who could punish the defense with his deadly cross overs and consistent shooting ability. He was a microwave, and when he got hot, he was nearly impossible to guard. At 6-foot-tall, he has an argument for the most skilled player in history. How can a 6-foot guard score 30+ points a night in the era where defense is so suffocating? Iverson is truly a one of a kind player and nobody can ever do what he did in his amazing career.

Scoring Titles: 4

Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain was a rule changer. The rules changed because of how strong he was in the paint. He was a monster. It just proves how dominant he was that they needed to change the rules to make the game more difficult for him. Chamberlain achieved many records that cannot be duplicated. He scored 100 points in a single contest. But despite his dominance, he did not win many championships. He averaged 50.4 points in one season and won 7 scoring titles in his career.

Scoring Titles: 7

Michael Jordan

As expected of the greatest player of all-time, Michael Jordan dominated the league throughout his entire career. In NBA history, Jordan is the only player to win 10 scoring titles and he did it in just 15 years. This truly indicates how dominant he was. He’s considered to be the greatest player of all-time for a reason.

Scoring Titles: 10

