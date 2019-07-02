Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (right) during the NBA London Game 2018 at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by Simon Cooper/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking like the favorites in the Eastern Conference thanks to some big splashes in free agency. With the league going through many changes, the 76ers will have a chance to make a run at a title next season.

“Run It Back”

At the conclusion of the 2019 season, Philadelphia fans started a slogan; “Run it Back.” They wanted the Philadelphia 76ers to bring everybody back after that crushing Game 7 loss to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors. After Kawhi Leonard’s shot went in there was a feeling that the 76ers missed a big opportunity to go farther in the playoffs.

So why not bring everybody back? Jimmy Butler decided to go to the Miami Heat and J.J. Redick decided to go to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Philadelphia 76ers were only able to retain Tobias Harris and Mike Scott in free agency from this past season’s 50 win team. Although they were not able to re-sign Butler and Redick the Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites in the East after free agency.

Free Agency Transactions

The Philadelphia 76ers started out free agency by losing Redick, as he signed a two year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. After that, they ended up doing a sign-and-trade that included three other teams to send Butler to the Miami Heat. They ended up getting Josh Richardson in the deal. The Sixers knew they could not lose Harris also so they ended up, in most people’s eyes, overpaying him and they were able to keep him. Harris signed a five-year, $180 million deal to stay with Philadelphia. The Sixers then signed Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million deal. Scott re-signed with the Sixers on a two-year, $9.8 million deal.

Losing Butler hurt, especially since they offered him the five-year max. However, the Sixers were able to make up for it by signing Horford. The re-signing of Harris was great, even though they overpaid him because he still has some upside. After these deals by the 76ers, they are looking like the favorites in the East.

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Everybody

The 76ers still have Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Simmons and Embiid are two of the best players in the NBA and they still have some growing to do. If they are able to reach their full potential, the 76ers could be the best team in the East year in and year out. The core of Simmons and Embiid paired with Harris and Horford will be one of the hardest teams to beat.

The Sixers will be one of the best defensive teams in the league as well. The addition of Richardson helps them out with defense on the wing. Redick was a liability because he was not the best defender, but now they are stout in all areas of the floor.

On offense, the Sixers will be able to spread out the floor with Horford being able to step out and make a three-point shot. He and Richardson shoot the three at 36.8 percent for their career. Richardson is coming off of his best season in terms of scoring the ball. He averaged 16.6 points per game. Embiid and Simmons are All-Star caliber players. The Milwaukee Bucks do not have as many options on offense as the Sixers do and it has yet to be seen if Leonard will sign back with the Toronto Raptors. Kevin Durant is not going to play this season for the Brooklyn Nets, so it looks like this year is the best chance the Sixers have with this team.

