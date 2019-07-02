CHICAGO, USA – FEBRUARY 22: Ben Simmons (25) of Philadelphia 76ers in action during the NBA basketball match between Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States on February 22, 2018. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Ben Simmons will sign a five-year max extension with the Philadelphia 76ers worth $170 million. For his career, he’s averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.

“The Process” was a grueling years-long endeavor to maximize high draft picks in the hopes of getting superstar-level talent. Afterward, it yielded two such players, Joel Embiid and Simmons. As with any team that drafts superstar-level players, the time eventually comes to pay them. Embiid got his max extension two years ago. Now, it’s time for Simmons to get his.

Under new salary cap projections, Ben Simmons’ maximum contract total has crept slightly higher: $170M. https://t.co/44s3FLz1rf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

While Embiid is a dominating two-way force in the paint, Simmons is the engine that makes the 76ers run. A 6’10 230-pound point guard, Simmons is a transition nightmare. He’s a savvy passer that’s always looking to get teammates easy buckets. Off-ball he hangs out in the dunker’s spot to catch lobs, facilitate, or get putbacks. On defense, he’s a good perimeter defender with the speed to harass opposing point guards.

At this point, the only fatal flaw in his game is his horrific shooting. His shooting is so bad he barely even attempts 3-point shots, having taken only 17 in his career. To make things even more concerning, he showed no improvement in his shooting in his second season. Whatever the reason, some semblance of shooting is a must for a point guard in today’s game and it will limit his ceiling until he fixes it.

All said though, he’s still a max level player because of everything else he can do on the floor. For now, the 76ers have their superstar players and have done well to fill the roster out around them. They’ve re-signed Tobias Harris to a max deal and brought in Al Horford in free agency and Josh Richardson via trade. Even if Simmons never figures out how to shoot, the 76ers are poised to be title contenders for the next few years.

