TORONTO, ON- APRIL 27 – Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) floats a shot over Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (33) as the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. April 27, 2019.

According to multiple reports unrestricted free agent forward, Tobias Harris has committed to re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Although he didn’t get a max deal, his new contract will be worth a total of $180 million over five years.

Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a five-year, $180M contract to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent and father, Torrel Harris of Unique Sports Management, tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Harris finished the past season with arguably the best year of his entire career. He averaged 20 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while displaying his ability to shoot from range as well as defend at a high clip. Harris showed the league that he was a very complete all-around player. As a result, he and the team continued to play well in the playoffs, taking the Toronto Raptors all the way to seven games. Over the years Harris has been able to establish himself as a quality two-way player.

He was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2011 with the 19th overall pick. However, he found little success in Milwaukee and as a result, was traded to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline. Harris had a few minor injuries throughout his time in Orlando, but when healthy he was a quality player. At the 2016 trade deadline, Harris was traded to the Detroit Pistons for the second time in his career. In January of 2018, Harris was traded a third time to the Los Angeles Clippers however, he immediately became a starter. The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Harris at the 2019 NBA trade deadline. He fit in seamlessly and as a result, helped lead that team to a playoff run.

Looking forward Harris will continue to be a quality player for the 76ers. His ability to do a little bit of everything will help him take that team to the next level. They will want him at his best. They will be looking to make a big leap heading into next season.

