In this photo taken on October 5, 2018, Ben Simmons (C) of the Philadelphia 76ers goes up for the ball during the preseason NBA basketball game between the the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks in Shanghai. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers are a team to be reckoned with now and in the near future. They have made another league changing trade when they traded for Tobias Harris on Wednesday. Now the Sixers have a big four in Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Harris. All of these players can drop 20 points on any given night. Ben Simmons will be playing in his first All-Star game. For a player like Simmons, this has to be exciting as the Sixers will be one of the better teams in the future. He was picked number one overall in the 2016 NBA draft and earned Rookie of the Year last year. Just one year after winning the award he is now playing in the big showcase after playing in the rookie challenge in his first year. The “Fresh Prince” hopes to be in the All-Star game year after year like other great players.

Success Early in his Career

It is hard for a rookie to be great right out of the gate. There is a long list of busts like Greg Oden and Adam Morrison. Simmons though came out of the gate firing on all cylinders after missing his first year due to injury. His official rookie year he averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, and 8.1 rebounds. The Sixers had a 52-30 record last year and Benny was able to lead the Sixers from the bottom of the barrel and into a playoff spot. He had the highest win shares for the team in 2017-18 at 9.2. They were able to finish third last year but in the 2016-17 season, they finished 14th.

With Embiid and Simmons (results of “The Process”) the Sixers are now one of the best teams in the league. Big Ben has done well early in his career and that is without having a jump shot. This year he has only shot one three-pointer which was missed and is 1-for-12 from 16 ft to less than three-point range. He has been able to find open shooters and has a knack for finishing around the rim. That is while having a 6’10 frame. Simmons size and high IQ has been blended to create one of the best young superstars in the league.

What is Down the Road for Simmons?

After achieving so much in the early stages of his career what is next? Simmons will have to develop a jump shot. Opposing teams do not have to account for Simmons shooting the ball as of now. What he does now is passing the ball to better shooters, which makes up for his inability to take jump shots. Although that works currently, he will have to develop a jumper to further advance his game. It will open the court in terms of spacing, and teams will have to respect his shot which opens lanes to drive.

Winning a championship has to be in his sights also. With the Sixers playing so well this may be possible. The starting five of Embiid, Simmons, Butler, Harris and J.J. Redick has a good chance of making it to the Finals and winning the whole thing. If he is able to develop his game into one of the most elite players in the league, an MVP award will have to be in his sights also. Simmons should take this All-Star game and use it as a launching pad for his career.

The Future is Bright in Philly

The Process brought in a player like Ben Simmons for the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, with the recent additions to the team, the beginning of this Big Four has come. With Embiid playing in his second straight All-Star game and with Simmons playing in his first already the future looks bright for Philly’s young superstars.

Main Image:

In this photo taken on October 5, 2018, Ben Simmons (C) of the Philadelphia 76ers goes up for the ball during the preseason NBA basketball game between the the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks in Shanghai. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on