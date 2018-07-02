J.J. Redick defends Tomas Satoransky. (Photo by Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons)

According to reports, the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to sign unrestricted free agent shooting guard J.J. Redick to a contract worth between $12 million – $13 million over 1 year. The contract cannot officially be signed until the end of the NBA’s moratorium period on July 7th.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news on Monday afternoon:

Free agent guard JJ Redick will return to the Philadelphia 76ers on a 1-year deal in the $12M-to-13M range, league sources tell ESPN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Redick’s contract will take him through the end of the 2018-2019 season.

Redick averaged 17.0 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 42% from three per game last season for the Philadelphia 76ers. He is coming off of a career year as he experienced a larger role with the 76ers than in years past with the Los Angeles Clippers. Redick set a career high in 3 point attempts this season. His 6.6 attempts from the three-point this season brought unprecedented value to a young 76ers team. Redick was also a key contributor to the 76ers playoff run, increasing his points per game to 18.2 in the playoffs.

Looking ahead, Redick will provide lights-out shooting from the outside. Redick is also an unselfish player who will keep the ball moving when his shot isn’t there. Redick will also be a great veteran to have in the locker room for the younger players on the roster. The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping that the mix of Redick’s shooting, leadership, and commitment on both sides of the floor will help push them to a deep playoff run in the 2018-19 season.

Redick is going into his 13th season in the league, during which he’ll be 34 years old. He has played on 4 teams in his career, most recently the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Orlando Magic drafted him 11th overall in 2006.

