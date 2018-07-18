BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 10: Nemanja Bjelica of Serbia looks to pass the ball during the FIBA EuroBasket 2015 Group B basketball match between Serbia and Italy at Arena of EuroBasket 2015 on September 10, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Per a report just out from Adrian Wojnarowski, Nemanja Bjelica, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers last week, has reportedly told the Sixers that he will be staying overseas in Europe and will not join the team for the upcoming season.

Although the two parties have reached a verbal agreement in free agency on a deal good for one season worth the Sixers’ room mid-level exception (about $4.4M), the signing of the contract will not push through.

Bjelica was decent with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, putting up the best numbers of his career with 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.5 minutes a night. He shot 46.1 percent from the field and was an impressive 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. He also shot shot 80 percent from the foul line. Bjelica started 21 of the 67 games he played for the Wolves.

Bjelica will most likely sign for one of the many competitive teams in Europe, and may even have the possibility of earning more than he would have in the NBA with his contract with the Sixers.He he was the EuroLeague MVP back in 2015. Surely, that will guarantee him a key role somewhere across the Atlantic.

While this may be a disappointment to the Sixers, they are not exactly in a terrible spot with this development as they have Wilson Chandler and Amir Johnson. Both are new members of the team and will soak up minutes in the front-court.

Main Photo

Related

View the original article on