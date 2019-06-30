NEW YORK, USA – APRIL 15: Nikola Vucevic (9) of the Orlando Magic in action against Brook Lopez (11) of the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA basketball game at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on April 15, 2015. (Photo by Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

According to Marc Stein, Nikola Vucevic has agreed to a four year deal with the Orlando Magic worth $100 million.

Orlando and Nikola Vucevic, as first reported Friday by @NYTSports, have reached agreement on a four-year deal worth an estimated $100 million, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

Nikola Vucevic’s contract will go until the 2023-2024 NBA season. Vucevic is 28 years old and heading into his ninth year in the NBA. He was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 16th pick but was traded to the Orlando Magic in the 2012 Dwight Howard trade. He had many ups and downs in his first six seasons with the Magic but managed to have his best year in 2018-19. Vucevic averaged 20.8 points, 12 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 51.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.

He is a handful to defend thanks to his versatile offensive game. Vucevic can play with his back to the basket and also stretch the floor with his three-pointer. The Serbian big man had a number of remarkable performances on the way to his first All-Star berth. Those included a 27 point triple-double against the Philadelphia 76ers and a 16 point, 24 rebound game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nikola Vucevic Postseason Review

Vucevic led the Magic to a surprising Eastern Conference playoff berth. They took on the Toronto Raptors in the first round and surprisingly took Game 1. The Raptors got their act together after that and rolled off four straight wins to take the series. Nikola Vucevic had a rough series overall. He poured in diluted averages of 11.2 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists on 36.2 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three. It was his first true playoff appearance as he only played garbage time with the 76ers in their 2012 postseason.

Orlando Magic fans were happy to see their team pull off a postseason win despite them being handily dispatched. This was their first time in the playoffs since Dwight Howard was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Vucevic has gone from being close to the basket rebound monster to having a multi-faceted offensive game. This new contract will take him well into his thirties. The NBA world will see what Vucevic will ultimately become during the length of this contract.

