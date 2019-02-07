Philadelphia 76ers’ US Markelle Fultz (L) runs with the ball during the preseason NBA basketball game between Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers in Shenzhen, in China’s southern Guangdong province on October 8, 2018. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers have already pulled off two trades this season that have sent shock waves through the NBA landscape. They acquired disgruntled former-Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler in November. Then they made a move for Tobias Harris in the cover of the night just days ago. Now, they trade Markelle Fultz to the Orlando Magic.

The Reported Deal

The Magic are sending Jonathan Simmons, a first-round and a second-round pick to the Sixers, per sources. https://t.co/f724l2eSVS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

In a move made just hours before the trade deadline, Philadelphia agreed to trade Markelle Fultz, the former first overall pick from the 2017 NBA Draft, to Orlando for Jonathon Simmons, a protected first-round pick (via the Oklahoma City Thunder) and a second-round pick (via the Cleveland Cavaliers).

The End of the Process in Philadelphia?

The trade marks what might officially be the end of “The Process” era in Philadelphia. At one time, Fultz represented the final piece in former-GM Sam Hinkie’s controversial master plan. However, Fultz’s well-documented shoulder and shooting problems have limited him to just 33 games over the last two seasons. The picks at least give Philadelphia some value back after everything they lost to acquire Fultz originally.

The Process did help them land Butler and Harris to go alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, though. So while things may not have ever quite worked out for Fultz in Philly, The Process seems to have done just fine.

What Now for Orlando?

With Fultz, Orlando is taking a chance. But one that they believe is low-risk and high-reward.

Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond consider the Fultz acquisition as a low-risk, high-reward proposition. Magic will proceed with his arrival as long-term project and like chances w/ Steve Clifford and his staff getting to work with the former No. 1 pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

By taking on Fultz, Orlando has the chance to develop a once No.1 overall pick who is still just 20 years old. That kind of potential doesn’t become available often, even if Fultz is surrounded by question marks. If Orlando can tap into all of Fultz’s pre-draft hype and potential, they could have a special point guard on their hands. A position they desperately need an answer for.

Plus Fultz is a great piece to build around with fellow youngsters Mo Bamba and Jonathan Isaac as well as all-star center Nikola Vucevic. Maybe a change of scenery is all Fultz really needs. We’ll see. But make no mistake, Orlando isn’t looking to the future quite yet. They’re still thinking about this year.

Sources: The Orlando Magic had opportunity to move Terrence Ross to Philadelphia vs Jonathon Simmons, but Orlando chose to keep Ross and add in the future OKC 1st instead. The Magic will continue to push for a playoff spot this season by keeping Ross and All-Star Nikola Vucevic. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 7, 2019

Main Photo

Philadelphia 76ers’ US Markelle Fultz (L) runs with the ball during the preseason NBA basketball game between Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers in Shenzhen, in China’s southern Guangdong province on October 8, 2018. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on