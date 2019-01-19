NEW YORK, USA- NOVEMBER 09: Evan Fournier (R) of Orlando Magic in action against Bojan Bogdanovic (L) and Brook Lopez (C) of Brooklyn Nets during an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on November 9, 2014, in New York, USA. (Photo by Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

$5400; Evan Fournier; vs Milwaukee Bucks

January 19th, 2019; 7:00 PM EST

Evan Fournier missed a game-tying buzzer beater at the end of a thrilling game against the Brooklyn Nets. He kept the Orlando Magic ahead for three solid quarters in what looked like should have been a win. Fournier recorded 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, eight rebounds and four steals across 38 minutes in Friday night’s stunning loss.

Clutch Go-To Guy

The Magic have relied on Evan Fournier to come up as the top clutch-moment player throughout this season. The people who owned Evan Fournier last night on Draftkings were devastated because if the game had gone to overtime, his chances of being the most valuable asset to score in extended minutes were extremely high. There is some satisfaction of knowing that Fournier will likely have the ball on his fingertips when the Magic need him to come up big to shift the outcome of a game.

Expect a solid performance at home against the Bucks as Fournier will look to increase his trade value as the regular season inches closer to the trade deadline. There have been confirmed reports that The Dallas Mavericks are more than interested in acquiring him in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr, Wes Matthews along with other pieces.

From a fantasy perspective, his usage rate is around 18% to 19% in the last 4 games. He has been averaging over 38 minutes per game during that span which has given him an average DraftKings Points output of 29.125 points. It is also worth noting that Fournier has been a better usage rate player at home rather than on the road. RotoGrinders is projecting his point total to be at 31.69 while DraftKings Playbook has the projection set at 27.00.

A Confident Start

After going through all of the statistical breakdowns of Evan Fournier, his floor outlook is 26.75 points with a ceiling of 38.25 points. With a low bust rate for this matchup going up against a 12th ranked defense versus his position, lock him in your lineup and optimize your team around him as a mid-range value play. Start Evan Fournier with confidence as he will more than likely put up six times his value DraftKings value set at $5400. The projection will be locked at 29.25.

