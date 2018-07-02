TORONTO, ON- FEBRUARY 13: Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon celebrates a dunk during the NBA’s All-Star Saturday Night. February 13, 2016. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

According to reports, the Orlando Magic have agreed to re-sign restricted free agent power forward Aaron Gordon to a contract worth $84 million over four years. The contract cannot officially be signed until the end of the NBA’s moratorium period on July 7th.

Marc Spears of ESPN broke the news on Sunday night:

The Magic will re-sign Aaron Gordon to a four-year, $84 million deal, a source told @TheUndefeated https://t.co/ved1Me56Pa — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 2, 2018

Godon’s contract will take him through the end of the 2021-22 season.

Gordon averaged 17.6 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in the 2017-18 season. While the Magic failed to make the playoffs in that particular season, Aaron Gordon had a breakout year and showed that he was capable of being a quality NBA player. However, the young forward has struggled with several minor injuries through his career. He played in only 57 games during the season due to multiple types of injury, including a concussion.

In due time, Gordon will emerge as one of the better players at his position. His supreme athleticism makes him an easy option in the post. Additionally, Gordon has drastically improved his shooting. He can space the floor and provide a reliable jump-shot for a power forward. Moreover, his defensive strengths add value to him as well.

Gordon is going into his fifth NBA season, all of which have been with the Orlando Magic.

