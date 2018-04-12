Share on Facebook

The Orlando Magic have fired head coach Frank Vogel, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Vogel served as the Magic’s head coach for two seasons. He held a 54-110 record in that time. He previously coached the Indiana Pacers, achieving a 250-181 record with them.

As the Magic’s regular season has ended without a playoff berth, the search for the new coaching job will begin immediately. The new coach will be Orlando’s fifth since the team fired Stan Van Gundy in 2012.

The Magic have not reached the playoffs within that six-year period. Those six years are the longest in franchise history without a playoff berth. Several candidates around the league and in the NCAA exist. However, it may not be until the end of the regular season before Orlando’s new front office finds its next coach.

