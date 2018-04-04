NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 21: Timofey Mozgov of Brooklyn Nets in action against Jonathan Isaac of Orlando Magic during NBA basketball match between Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic in Barclays Center in Brooklyn borough of New York , United States on October 21, 2017. (Photo by Volkan Furuncu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Orlando Magic sensation Jonathan Isaac has a bright future with the team. But Isaac’s recent injury has plagued the rookie and the Magic overall. Earlier in the season, Isaac suffered the same ankle injury that sidelined him for some time. He missed Tuesday night’s game with the same injury. Orlando could potentially be in a better position record-wise had Isaac not suffered this lagging setback. The ankle has given Isaac problems throughout the season and has set back his rookie season from going the way he thought it would.

Still Rebuilding

The Magic have suffered numerous injuries this NBA season. Aaron Gordon and Isaac have been the most notable that have been set back from having great seasons. But Orlando isn’t too worried about these plagues. Although they have been through multiple setbacks, Orlando as a full-team has a very bright future.

The team has made the right moves in order to contend in the Eastern Conference once again. Furthermore, Isaac is becoming the forefront leader of this rebuild. The Magic have been in rebuilding mode for quite some time, however. Orlando’s front office has made wise decisions in terms of acquiring players that can be beneficial to the team’s future success.

With the Southeast division being one of the weaker divisions in the league, Orlando has an edge. The team is looking at how they can build around Aaron Gordon. That all starts with Isaac remaining healthy. If the star rookie can remain healthy, the Magic could be in a spot to make the playoffs in 2018-19. Jonathan Isaac has become a fan favorite amongst Orlando fans and in order for the fans to be happy, Isaac has to remain in good health and shy away from injuries.

Jonathan Isaac’s Minor Setback

Isaac has dealt with a few injuries this season. Many NBA players deal with an injury at some point or another. But for the rookie, these injuries have caused his first season in the league to not go as planned. That has pushed back his rise to stardom in the NBA. Magic fans know what he brings as a player to this franchise.

However, in order for Isaac to become the forefront leader in the city of Magic, he has to rise to the occasion, perform at an elite level moving forward, and keep his ankle in good shape. If the ankle doesn’t give him issues, Isaac can become an important cornerstone talent on this Orlando team.

Final Thoughts

What the Magic are doing in terms of rebuilding is setting them up for future success. Jonathan Isaac suffering nagging ankle injuries only contradicts the process. Isaac is a favorite in the league. Even when he played at Florida State, he had the fans’ attention and can do the same in Orlando. But he has to avoid injuries and shows that he can take the reigns of being the leader of the team.

The injuries the Magic as a team, let alone Isaac, have suffered has been no fun to see. But there is a bright future with Isaac in Orlando. The fans just have to be patient and allow him to fully heal until they get to see his full potential.

