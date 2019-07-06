NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul attend Black Ops Basketball Session at Life Time Athletic At Sky on September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers shocked the world after signing Kawhi Leonard to a four-year $142 million deal and then acquiring Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder via trade. Now, Russell Westbrook is unhappy with his situation with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Paul George Trade

Paul George’s long-awaited dream of playing in Los Angeles finally came true. After just two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, George demanded a trade from the Thunder upon recruitment of Kawhi Leonard. Leonard reportedly recruited George to team up in Los Angeles. It was a heavy recruitment effort from the two-time Finals MVP. The Clippers are sending the Thunder one protected first-round pick, four unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Those picks go to OKC with Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Clippers are sending the Thunder four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps, league sources tell ESPN. Those picks go to OKC with Gallinari and SGA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Leonard never wanted to form a super team with the Los Angeles Lakers and ultimately just wanted another superstar to play with him with the Clippers. The Clippers were always the front-runners in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstake, but he waited for the Clippers to trade for another star before signing with them.

Oklahoma City Thunder Could Trade Russell Westbrook Next

The Thunder might be ready now to start rebuilding and look to their future. Westbrook might really be unhappy with the new direction of the team, and according to Shams Charania, George and Westbrook’s unhappiness towards the organization might be the reason why they traded away one of them.

Rival NBA teams have been aware of the discontent of OKC’s two stars: Paul George — and Russell Westbrook, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Leonard pushed the Clippers in recent days to deliver him a second star, and they did. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2019

It is no secret that the Thunder have issues with their salary cap. One example is the amount of money the Thunder are paying to players like Steven Adams and Dennis Schröder. It prevented the team from getting quality free agents, and now George is gone and Westbrook is unhappy. The Thunder might be getting ready for a fresh start. The Thunder will look for a younger future and there is no guarantee that Westbrook is included in that future. If the Thunder shop the former MVP, they will surely have plenty of suitors.

