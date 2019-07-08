March 14 2014: Syracuse Orange forward Jerami Grant (3) during the ACC 2014 basketball tournament game between Syracuse Orange and North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeremy McKnight/Icon SMI/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for a 2020 first round draft pick. Grant is the son of NBA legend Harvey Grant and the nephew of former NBA legend Horace Grant.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are deep in the luxury tax so they put Andre Roberson, Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder on the trading block, but ultimately traded away Grant. This move saves them $40 million in luxury tax. The Thunder are in rebuilding mode with the trade of Paul George so it was unlikely that he would be re-signed after this season. The Thunder traded George for Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a record five first-round picks. Gallinari will start in place of Grant.

Oklahoma City Is trading F Jerami Grant to Denver for a 2020 first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Deal brings OKC it’s sixth future first in past week and saves Thunder $39M in salary and luxury tax. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2019

Grant was just catching on for the Thunder. He made a career-high in total three-pointers with 115 this year. The Thunder are getting a better shooter that will help spread the floor in Gallinari so Grant was indeed expendable. He also averaged a career-high in points per game with 13.6. His previous career-high was 9.7 points per game in his second year with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Thunder are all over the headlines because Russell Westbrook has requested a trade. Some teams that are suitors for him are the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat. The Houston Rockets have a slim chance. It seems the Thunder are going in full rebuild mode with these recent exits. George and Westbrook were reported to be discontented with the team and now it looks like the Thunder have to get rid of their stars and clear some cap space. The Oklahoma City Thunder now have six future first-round picks from trades this offseason.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on