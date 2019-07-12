CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It’s been a wild free agency so far with an abundance of NBA rumors beginning to circulate. While it all may be winding down a little, there are plenty of rumors of potential trades still to happen. Is Kevin Love on the move? Are a trio of Toronto Raptors going to be traded? In the NBA just about anything is possible.

Kevin Love to the Boston Celtics

Love being traded away from the Cleveland Cavaliers has been going on for some time now. Recently Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed the possibility of trading the former all-star big man to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Gordon Hayward. Now whether the trade would actually involve Hayward is up for debate, but Love may make sense for Boston. After losing Al Horford to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, they are in need of a new big man. Love could immediately step in and help make up for the missing production from Horford. What Boston would need to give up would be interesting though. They have many young and talented assets as well as a plethora of draft picks to offer. If Boston really wanted to get a trade done then there is no reason they couldn’t make it happen.

A Trio of Toronto Raptors on the Move

Ever since Kawhi Leonard decided to leave the Raptors and join the Los Angeles Clippers rumors have been swirling about the potential trades three certain Raptors players. Those players are Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, and Serge Ibaka. Brad Botkin at CBS Sports listed all three of these players as potential trade candidates. Without Leonard, the Raptors know they are not a true threat to win the NBA Finals and may be looking to go into a full rebuild. Trading any or all of these players could set them up very nicely for the future and improve their chances of becoming contenders once again. They have the potential to acquire a large sum of draft picks as well as some quality players to build their roster with.

Steven Adams Leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder

This is a rumor most would have laughed at weeks ago. With the recent trades of both Russell Westbrook an Paul George, it has now become a real possibility. Bleacher Report’s own Greg Swartz talked about the realistic possibility of him leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder. Due to the recent trades, it is entirely possible that Steven Adams has grown tired of the Thunder and may want to go to a true contender or just find a change of scenery. Swartz listed the Atlanta Hawks as a possible destination as a true center is their one big hole on their roster. They would have plenty of assets to acquire him with a solid supply of draft picks and quality players to offer. For now, this trade is a longshot, but definitely something to keep an eye on.

As the NBA offseason continues on more may come of these rumors and some might never form. It is the NBA and in this league just about anything is possible.

