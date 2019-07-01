RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 21: DeMarcus Cousins of the United states looks on during the final match of the Men’s basketball between Serbia and United States on day 16 at Carioca Arena 1 on August 21, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

NBA free agency is now open. There have been several rumors such Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors already have an agreement on a five-year deal worth $190 million according to both ESPN’s Woj and Stadium’s Shams Charania‏. Another report by Woj is Kemba Walker will sign a four-year deal with the Boston Celtics. A recent rumor has DeMarcus Cousins heading to the New York Knicks.

DeMarcus Cousins to the New York Knicks?

The New York Knicks are not interested in investing a lot of money into players this summer that is not at the top of their free agent list. The top two targets this off-season in free agency are Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. One is coming off his second Finals MVP in this past NBA Finals and the other will be out for the season due to an Achilles injury that he suffered in the Finals. With Durant headed to Brooklyn and reports indicating that Leonard won’t meet with the Knicks during his free agency tour, the Knicks could consider bringing DeMarcus Cousins on a year deal. According to the New York Times’ Marc Stein: The Knicks are weighing the option of “extending a considerable one-year offer” to the former 4-time All-Star.

The Knicks are weighing the prospect of extending a considerable one-year offer to Warriors free-agent big man DeMarcus Cousins if they miss out on top target Kevin Durant, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 27, 2019

Last season, Cousins signed a one year deal with the Golden State Warriors worth $5.3 million. However, Cousin would miss most of the regular season with an Achilles injury that he suffered in 2017-2018, while a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Before his injury in January of 2018, Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for New Orleans. He would make his return in the Playoffs, but injured is his left quad, in the first round of the 2019 playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Begley, the Knicks are unwilling to long-term contracts to any players not on top of their free-agent wish list, and Cousins is one of those players. NBA veteran DeAndre Jordan is also someone that the Knicks could consider signing and would be at a smaller price tag than Cousins.

But the question is would the Knicks willing to pay a high price tag for a one-year rental of a four 4-time All-Star? Here are the pro and cons or the Knicks signing Cousins for the 2019-20 season.

Cousins can mentor Mitchell Robinson: Robinson was one of the feel-good stories for the Knicks this past season. During his rookie season, he averaged 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per Basketball-Reference.com. Robinson can be a key piece for the Knicks to build towards the future and he has room for growth. He is also an asset on defense where he averaged 2.4 blocks per game to lead all- rookies and was second in the league last season.

Adding Cousins will add an outside presence for the Knicks, and he could take Robinson under his wing and the two of them can be one of the league’s best one-two punches in the frontcourt.

Cons

History of injuries: DeMarcus injuries to both his Achille and his Quad could be a reason for concerns with his medical history moving forward. He only appeared in 30 games this past season due to recovering from the Achilles injury and then he had to spend two months recovering from his Quad injury.

So, the question is it worth investing in Cousins with his injury history moving forward?

With his injury history is Cousins really more than an upgrade to DeAndre Jordan?:

If the Knicks are looking to bring in an inside presence for the 2019-20 season that gives them double-digit points and rebounds. Jordan might be a better option considering he will cost less and has been more durable than cousins. Since being acquired by the Knicks in a trade deadline deal with the Dallas Mavericks, Jordan averaged 10.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. Signing Jordan would leave the Knicks with more flexibility to build around Kevin Durant if they are able to sign him. Plus like Cousins, Jordan and Durant also have a friendship with Durant.

Price of Cousins contract: After tearing his Achilles, he only signed a one year deal with the Warriors worth $5 million. Cousins after his latest injury, he is unlikely to be asking for more than two years, but the price tag will be more than $5 million contract he signed last season. If Cousins decide to sign a one year deal with the Knicks it could be at a heavy price and could not allow New York to make other moves to fill out their roster.

