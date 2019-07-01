DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 29: Julius Randle (30) of the New Orleans Pelicans and Trey Lyles (7) of the Denver Nuggets vie for the ball during the second half of the Nuggets’ 116-111 win on Monday, October 29, 2018. The Denver Nuggets hosted the New Orleans Pelicans at the Pepsi Center. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Julius Randle has agreed to a three-year deal with the New York Knicks worth $63 million. For his career, Randle has averaged 15.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Free agent Julius Randle has agreed to a three-year, $63M deal with the New York Knicks, CAA agents Aaron Mintz and Steve Heumann tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the seventh pick in the 2014 draft, Randle’s time with the Lakers was good but not great. After the Lakers signed LeBron James last summer, they opted to let Randle walk. He ended up signing with the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year deal, second-year being a player option. After putting up great numbers for the Pelicans, despite the cloud of the Anthony Davis fiasco, Randle declined his second year to test the open market. The New York Knicks saw his potential, signing him to a three-year deal.

Though a bit undersized to be considered a true big man, Randle does most of his work inside. He cleans the glass well on both ends, averaging 8.7 rebounds a game last season. Since moving to the Pelicans, Randle has extended his range out to the three-point line. He knocked down 34 percent of his threes on 2.7 attempts per game, decent numbers for a big man. Both of these skills make him well equipped for the modern game.

Where Randle will help the Knicks the most is in scoring. While the Pelicans did everything they could to keep Davis safe for the summer trade, they gave Randle the keys to run the offense. He responded not only as a playmaker, averaging 3.1 assists per game last season but also as a scorer. He averaged a career-high 21.4 points per game last season. Now on a Knicks team that doesn’t have a proven scorer, Randle will get his chance again to be the primary option. At age 24, he still has room to grow and be even better.

