CHICAGO, USA – APRIL 7: Bobby Portis (5) of Chicago Bulls in action during the NBA game between Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States on April 7, 2018. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

After striking out on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the New York Knicks continue to fill their roster for next season. The Knicks are on the verge of signing Bobby Portis to a two-year $31 million deal according to ESPN. Portis played for the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls last season.

After agreeing to terms with both Julius Randle and Taj Gibson, Bobby Portis becomes the third power forward to sign with the Knicks within 24 hours. Portis was originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls. He was part of their main core of players until just last season. The Bulls decided to blow up their roster even further and traded Portis, Jabari Parker and a draft pick to the Wizards in exchange for Otto Porter Jr.

Portis averaged 14 points in the time he spent with both the Wizards and Bulls. He’s a career 46 percent shooter and has averaged 6.2 rebounds per game. He was the discussion of most sports outlets at the beginning of the 2017 season. Portis and former teammate Nikola Mirotic came to blows at a Bulls practice, which led to Portis being suspended and Mirotic being hospitalized.

The Chicago Bulls were hoping they would have gotten more out of Portis when he was drafted. That’s not always how it works in the NBA. Portis provides a low-risk, high-reward scenario for New York. If Portis does well, the Knicks can always trade him for talent and future assets. If Portis ends up being a bust, he’s only signed for two years.

The Knicks need to construct a roster for next season regardless if it looks sexy or not. New York is signing players to short term deals, but keeping an eye on their max slot. Should another star player become available in the future the Knicks remain ready.

