COLUMBIA, SC – MARCH 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Cam Reddish #2 and RJ Barrett #5 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrate following their 77-76 win against the Central Florida Knights during the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 24, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are in trade talks to swap draft picks. If trade talks move forward, the Knicks would receive the eighth and tenth pick from the Hawks. The Hawks would receive the third pick from the Knicks in the 2019 NBA Draft.

What Does it Mean for the New York Knicks

The Knicks have been linked to numerous free agents including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Kemba Walker. They have also been talked about as a potential trade partner with the New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis. The Knicks front office and fan base were banking on getting the number one pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and selecting Zion Williamson. Selecting Williamson would either allow them to build a team around him or use him as a centerpiece in a deal for Davis. Unfortunately, for everyone involved with the Knicks, that didn’t happen.

With the third pick, R.J. Barrett would seem to be the likely selection. However, it appears the Knicks are trying to stack assets. The question is, are they trying to stockpile assets for an Anthony Davis trade? Or are they trying to simply stack young talent and rebuild from within?

New York Knicks Targets After Acquiring the Atlanta Hawks’ Picks

If the Knicks pull the trigger and trade back, and they don’t use two top 10 picks to acquire a star player, who are the top targets? With the eighth pick, a realistic target that would fit what they want to do with free agency (acquiring Irving, and Durant), would be Cam Reddish from Duke. Reddish would slide in seamlessly between Irving and Durant in the starting lineup. He could be brought along slowly and groomed into taking the torch once Irving and Durant are no longer under team control. With the 10th pick, the Knicks could draft a high ceiling center like Jaxson Hayes or Bol Bol.

A potential starting lineup next season of Irving, Reddish, Durant, Kevin Knox, and Mitchell Robinson is intriguing and could do some damage in the Eastern Conference.

What Does it Mean for the Atlanta Hawks

It means the Hawks want a third potential star to pair with Tre Young, and John Collins. The Atlanta Hawks have the potential over the next couple of years to be a team that makes some noise in the Eastern Conference but they are still a couple of pieces from being that team. Adding someone like R.J. Barrett, Jarrett Culver, or De’Andre Hunter could be the third piece that makes up an impressive triumphant with Young and Collins.

Atlanta Hawks Targets After Acquiring the New York Knicks Pick

R.J. Barrett is not a good fit alongside Tre Young. Young and Barrett both need the ball in their hands. However, Barrett is the top-rated prospect after Williamson and Ja Morant. Barrett has the highest ceiling of the remaining targets. When you’re drafting in the lottery every year, acquiring talent is more important than filling a need. If the Hawks are trying to fill a need, Culver or Hunter will be the pick. Both guys have the potential to be all-stars and are very highly regarded in their own rights.

However you slice it, the Atlanta Hawks see an opportunity to add talent and they will be a fun team to follow over the next few years.

