NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – MARCH 12: (C) Kyle O’Quinn #9 Jutine Holiday (L) #8 of New York Knicks runs as Isaiah Whitehead #15 (R) of Brooklyn Nets approaches them during Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks NBA game in Barclays Center in Brooklyn borough of New York , U.S.A on March 12, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The NBA season has almost reached its halfway point. There have been a lot of memorable Knicks games that helped them get to their surprising 17-15 record. As the New York Knicks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day, we look back to the top five Knicks wins.

1. Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks, Sunday, November 5, Final: 108-101

With 1:43 left in the third quarter, the Knicks were down 19 points, 84-65. After handing the Phoenix Suns a sizable loss two night before. This looked like a down night. The game was far from over, however. The Knicks seized a major comeback in surprising fashion.

This was one of the first major comebacks of the season. Kristaps Porzingis scored 40 points which were a career high. Frank Ntilikina also had a career night scoring 10 points which were the most in his young career until that point. This win proved that the Knicks were never out of a game. Especially with a deficit by that much.

2. New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, October 29, Final: 114-95

This was the first of the only two road wins the Knicks have this season. This win wasn’t just important in terms of their road record, but also the Knicks psychology. The Cleveland Cavaliers had won 10 straight games against the Knicks till that game. Entering this game. The Knicks had a 1-3 record, in danger of falling 1-4.

This game was Tim Hardaway Jr’s coming out party. He had struggled since resigning with the Knicks till this point. He was averaging just 10 points before that game. Hardaway led all scorers with 34 points. Porzinigis also had a big game scoring 32 points. This was a game no one expected the Knicks to win. This set the tone for the beginning of their season and helped them get off to a hot start.

3. Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder @ New York, Saturday, December 16, Final: 111-96

This was another game where the Thunder were favorites, with Porzingis and Hardaway missing it due to injury. Carmelo Anthony was returning to MSG for the first time since his trade. Many fans assumed he would have a big night. Michael Beasley was the one who had the big night, however. Spoiling Anthony’s trip back to New York. Beasley scored 30 points on 11-18 shooting.

This entire game showed the Knicks grit and relentless fight. Six different Knicks would score into double figures. Despite missing their two leading scorers Anthony was also held in check. He only scored 12 points on 5-18 shooting. The Knicks were able to prevail on a night facing a team with three of the leagues best scorers.

4. Los Angeles Lakers @ New York, Tuesday, December 12, Final: 111-104

This was an anticipated matchup as the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have a wealth of young talent. Both teams did not disappoint as this game went into the very final seconds of regulation and into overtime. This was the Knicks first overtime game of the season. Kristaps Prozingis set an NBA record for points, blocks, and three’s made by the same player in a game.

Michael Beasley and Frank Ntilikina also had big games. Mainly in crunch time when it mattered the most. This win was an important momentum builder that helped them to a four-game win streak.

5. Toronto Raptors @ New York Knicks, Wednesday, November 22, Final: 108-100

This game was very back and forth throughout the entire first half. The Toronto Raptors would, however, end the half with an 11 point lead. That all changed when the game entered the third quarter. The Knicks would finish the fourth quarter, outscoring the Raptors 41-10. At one point they outscored the Raptors 28-0. Tim Hardaway Jr. stole the show again this game, scoring a career-high 38 points.

This game was a prime example of just how intense the Knicks defense can be when it’s clicking on all cylinders. When these Knicks players are hitting their shots, you can see how much fun they have on the court. Their enthusiasm can be felt through the TV.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on