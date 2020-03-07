Select Page

Zion Williamson flattens Jae Crowder with brutal elbow (Video)
It’s hard to believe that Pelicans star big man Zion Williamson is a rookie, given how explosive he is, and how large of an impact he’s had on the NBA already.

Jae Crowder learned that lesson the hard way during Friday’s game, when the Heat and Pelicans squared off in the Big Easy.

Williamson officially welcomed Crowder to New Orleans in the second quarter, and he did that with an inadvertent elbow to the face. It was accidental, but it sent Crowder to the floor nonetheless, and looked painful.

Ouch.

